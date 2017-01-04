BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp
* Wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over alleged false statements about its development plans, liquidity-court ruling
* Ruling issued by U.S. District judge Andrew Gordon in Nevada also dismisses claims against company's chief, Sheldon Adelson
* Shareholders alleged they overpaid for Las Vegas sands shares in 2007, 2008 because of defendants' alleged false and misleading statements
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
