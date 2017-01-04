BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 4 S&P Global Inc
* S&P Global announces agreement to sell Quanthouse
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* S&P Global Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Quanthouse's management team will remain with company
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING