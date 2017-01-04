BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 LMI Aerospace Inc
* LMI Aerospace names new senior leaders, makes organizational changes that improve operating efficiency
* LMI Aerospace Inc - has appointed Jay Inman as president of engineering services
* Lmi Aerospace Inc - with Inman's promotion, company has eliminated role he previously held as engineering services chief operating officer
* Lmi Aerospace Inc - named Keith Schrader as vice president of operations, overseeing its aerostructures operations and supporting functions
* Lmi Aerospace - in new role, Schrader to lead consolidated operations organization comprising all assembly, machining, fabrication, composites, processing sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)