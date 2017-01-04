Jan 5 Transerv Energy Ltd

* 2017 work programme for Warro JV has been approved as part of farm-in by JV partner Alcoa of Australia

* Co will review carrying value of its exploraton and evaluaton assets in normal course of preparing co's half year financial statements

* Notes recent press statement from Alcoa in relation to impairment charge it has recorded against its WA Gas Assets