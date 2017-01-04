BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies Q4 revenue down at 2.2 million euros
* Q4 revenue 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 Fitch:
* In 2017 U.S. public finance faces political uncertainty, supported by economic growth
* Sees negative outlook in 2017 for U.S. Not-For-Profit hospitals and healthcare systems sector Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q4 revenue 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.
* REPORTS 9.9 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ENTEROMEDICS INC AS OF JAN. 18 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kpqkSH) Further company coverage: