UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 4 SDM Group Holdings Ltd :
* Company proposes to raise not less than HK$40.00 million and not more than HK$48.48 million, before expenses
* To issue 100 million to 121.2 million offer shares
* Subscription price of HK$0.40 per offer share
* Company entered into underwriting agreement with underwriter China-Hong Kong Link Securities Company
* Company intends to apply net proceeds from open offer for development of its pre-school education business
* Net proceeds from offer are estimated to be not less than about HK$39.3 million and not more than about HK$47.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources