Jan 4 Eurazeo :

* Has announced today the launch of its new co-investment fund, Eurazeo Capital II, which brings assets under management to 6 billion euros ($6.29 billion), of which 1 billion euros are managed for third parties

* The fund will have a minimum term of nine years and closed in December 2016

* The funds raised will be invested in Eurazeo capital's most recent investments Source text: bit.ly/2iIIUIp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9547 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)