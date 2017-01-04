BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 Monsanto Co :
* Monsanto announces global genome-editing licensing agreement with Broad Institute for newly-characterized CRISPR system
* Global licensing agreement with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard for use of novel CRISPR-Cpf1 genome-editing technology in agriculture
* Broad Institute grants monsanto a worldwide non-exclusive license for agricultural applications of CRISPR-Cpf1 system
* Additional terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
