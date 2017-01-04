BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd
* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) limited extends consent solicitation
* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) -deadline by which co must receive consents on a resolution of its shareholders to approve a substantial sale of its assets extended
* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) ltd says consent solicitation deadline extended until january 26, 2017
* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) ltd says all other terms and conditions of consent solicitation remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
