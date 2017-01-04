BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 CBOE Holdings Inc -
* CBOE Holdings reports trading volume for december and full year 2016
* CBOE Holdings -Total volume and ADV in index options trading reached 430.7 million and 1.7 million contracts, respectively, each up 6 percent from 2015
* CBOE Holdings - FY total volume and ADV in S&P 500 options trading at cboe reached 258 million and 1 million contracts, respectively, each up 9 percent from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
