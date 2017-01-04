Jan 4 CBOE Holdings Inc -

* CBOE Holdings reports trading volume for december and full year 2016

* CBOE Holdings -Total volume and ADV in index options trading reached 430.7 million and 1.7 million contracts, respectively, each up 6 percent from 2015

* CBOE Holdings - FY total volume and ADV in S&P 500 options trading at cboe reached 258 million and 1 million contracts, respectively, each up 9 percent from 2015