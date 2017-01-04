BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 Cummins Inc :
* Reached agreement to resolve patent infringement claims against ADP Distributors Inc and ADP Distributors USA Inc, which do business as Rotomaster
* Litigation related to Rotomaster's infringement of Cummins' turbocharger patents in U.S. and overseas
* As per settlement, Rotomaster shall cease producing infringing products in any countries where Cummins has valid patent rights
* Rotomaster acknowledged that Cummins' patents are valid and enforceable and that Rotomaster infringed patents
* As per settlement, Rotomaster will also cease infringing activities in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
