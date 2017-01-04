UPDATE 3-BT warns on profit over Italian scandal and UK slowdown
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds details, reaction)
Jan 4 Footprints Asset Management & Research Inc:
* Footprints Asset Management & Research Inc reports 6.01 percent passive stake in Imation Corp as of December 31, 2016 - Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ibBJoz) Further company coverage:
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds details, reaction)
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 U.S. online retailer Amazon has offered to drop some clauses from its e-book deals with publishers in a bid to end an EU antitrust investigation and stave off a possible fine, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)