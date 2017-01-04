Jan 4 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* Five Prime Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb extend research term in collaboration to discover novel immuno-oncology therapies for three immune checkpoint pathways

* Says Bristol-Myers Squibb has now elected to extend research term from its original ending date of March 2017 to march 2018

* Says Bristol-Myers Squibb will provide additional research funding for 12-month extension of research term