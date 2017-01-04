BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 4 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc
* Five Prime Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb extend research term in collaboration to discover novel immuno-oncology therapies for three immune checkpoint pathways
* Says Bristol-Myers Squibb has now elected to extend research term from its original ending date of March 2017 to march 2018
Says Bristol-Myers Squibb will provide additional research funding for 12-month extension of research term
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016