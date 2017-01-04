BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 5 Antero Resources Corp
* Rex Energy -on january 3, r. e. Gas development together with joint interest owners mfc drilling, abarta oil & gas and abarta entered purchase and sale agreement with antero resources
* Rex Energy -sellers will sell to antero substantially all of their jointly owned oil and gas interests in noble, guernsey, and belmont counties, ohio
* Rex Energy -total consideration for transaction is expected to be $50 million, with approximately $30 million net to rex
* Rex Energy Corp says expects to use proceeds from transaction to pay down its revolving line of credit and for general corporate purposes
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING