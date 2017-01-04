Jan 4 Resolute Energy Corp

* Resolute Energy- on Jan 3, repaid about $132 million constituting all amounts due under term loan facility that co, units entered into on Dec 30, 2014

* Resolute Energy Corp - term loan facility was terminated in connection with repayment - SEC filing

* Resolute Energy - on Jan 1, Betz assumed position of chief executive officer and Sutton assumed position of executive chairman of company

* Resolute Energy Corp - in connection with appointment of Betz as chief executive officer, size of board was increased to seven members Source text: (bit.ly/2iESHNh) Further company coverage: