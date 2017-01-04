BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 5 CBL & Associates Properties Inc
* CBL & Associates Properties, inc. Announces plans for future redevelopment of four Macy's locations
* CBL & Associates Properties inc says as part of its announced store closures, today Macy's announced its intention to close four locations in CBL portfolio
* CBL & Associates Properties inc - redevelopment of four Macy's anchor locations in CBL portfolio are expected to close in 2017
* CBL has entered into an agreement to purchase three stores from Macy's for a total consideration of $5 million.
* At layton hills mall, CBL is finalizing negotiations with a new anchor store to replace Macy's
* CBL & Associates Properties - redevelopment plans for the three locations in the CBL portfolio will be announced as replacement users are finalized
CBL & Associates Properties - Macy's will also close its store at river ridge mall in Lynchburg, VA, in which CBL holds a minority interest
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016