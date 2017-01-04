BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan Chase announces adjustment to warrant exercise price
* JPMorgan Chase & co - warrant exercise price will be reduced to $42.025/share from $42.073/share, effective as of the close of business on january 6, 2017
* JPMorgan Chase - adjustment resulted from declaration by board of quarterly dividend on outstanding shares of the firm's common stock
* JPMorgan Chase - prior dividend declaration did not result in a change in the warrant share number, which remains at 1.01
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING