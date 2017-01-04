Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase announces adjustment to warrant exercise price

* JPMorgan Chase & co - warrant exercise price will be reduced to $42.025/share from $42.073/share, effective as of the close of business on january 6, 2017

* JPMorgan Chase - adjustment resulted from declaration by board of quarterly dividend on outstanding shares of the firm's common stock

* JPMorgan Chase - prior dividend declaration did not result in a change in the warrant share number, which remains at 1.01