* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Jan 4 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
* Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc announces the repurchase of 283,343 shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2016
* Sturm Ruger & Company - repurchased a total of 283,343 shares of its common stock in open market transactions at an aggregate cost of $14.0 million
* Average price per share repurchased was $49.43
* The share repurchases were funded with cash on hand
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds Italian prosecutor)