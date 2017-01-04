Jan 5 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd

* On 4 jan, Mengniu entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Success Dairy II

* Deal for a consideration of hk$1.87 billion

* Consideration represents hk$1.94 per CMD share

* Mengniu has conditionally agreed to acquire and Success Dairy II has conditionally agreed to sell 965.5 million CMD shares

* Consideration for subject shares payable by Mengniu shall be funded by internal resources and external debt facilities

* Mengniu has no intention to terminate employment of any employee or other personnel of CMD group