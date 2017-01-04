UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
* On 4 jan, Mengniu entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Success Dairy II
* Deal for a consideration of hk$1.87 billion
* Consideration represents hk$1.94 per CMD share
* Mengniu has conditionally agreed to acquire and Success Dairy II has conditionally agreed to sell 965.5 million CMD shares
* Consideration for subject shares payable by Mengniu shall be funded by internal resources and external debt facilities
* Mengniu has no intention to terminate employment of any employee or other personnel of CMD group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources