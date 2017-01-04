BRIEF-HOWARD BANCORP ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Jan 5 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals files form 10-q for third quarter 2016
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says -revenue and eps for full year 2016 expected to be within previously guided ranges
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - revenue and eps for full year 2016 expected to be within previously guided ranges
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.63, revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alexion Pharma - audit and finance committee concluded, based on facts of investigation, previously issued financial results do not require restatement
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals-undertaking remedial actions such as expanded training programs, implementing new processes related to financial reporting
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - together with other process and procedure changes, management believes material weakness will be effectively remediated during 2017
* Alexion Pharma-investigation shows no instances of improper revenue recognition associated with pull-in sales were identified, all soliris orders were valid
* Alexion Pharma-investigation shows there were no instances where soliris was sold to build stock of unwanted product
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - co concluded there was material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting as of dec 31, 2015 and subsequent qtrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds Italian prosecutor)