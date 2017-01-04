BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 5 A Schulman Inc
* A. Schulman declares regular and convertible special stock cash dividends
* A Schulman Inc - regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per common share, payable February 1, 2017
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING