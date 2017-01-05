Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 Mexter Technology Bhd
* unit to enter into collaboration agreement on 5 jan with Chief Solutions Sdn. Bhd and Umch Technology Sdn. Bhd.
* deal to commercialize mexter home care, a connected fitness and health tracking solution designed and developed by umch and cssb
* deal will have no material effect on EPS, NTA, of the company for financial year ending 31 march 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2iCVuIO) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)