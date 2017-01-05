Jan 5 Celyad SA :

* Celyad announces registration of the first patient in the Belgian THINK trial

* A first colorectal cancer patient has been registered at institut Jules Bordet

* CAR-T NKR-2 processing started yesterday at Celyad's manufacturing facility, in Mont-Saint-Guibert

* Blood was collected from this patient and first CAR-T NKR-2 dose level infusion (3x108 cells) is expected in January 2017