* Washington Federal - effective April 1, 2017, CEO Roy Whitehead will resign as chief executive officer of both company and bank - SEC filing

* Washington Federal - Whitehead will transition to position of executive chairman of board of directors of company and bank

* Washington Federal - effective April 1, CEO Brent Beardall will be promoted to position of president, chief executive officer for both company and bank Source text: (bit.ly/2j5UzO5) Further company coverage: