BRIEF-Patterson-Uti Energy enters into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility
* Entered into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility to exercise about $95.8 million of $100 million commitment
Jan 5 New Horizon Coal Ltd
* Signed two conditional agreements to acquire two Texas, USA oil and gas projects
* Total combined purchase price for projects is US$1.5 mln cash plus 240mln shares and 240 mln performance rights post consolidation
* Renounceable rights issue to NHO's shareholders to raise up to approximately A$18.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility to exercise about $95.8 million of $100 million commitment
* Kinder Morgan Inc - on January 18, 2017, board of directors of Kinder Morgan, inc elected Kimberly A. Dang as a member of board of directors
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Mexico is preparing to discuss changes to trade rules about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a disruptive fight with the United States over commerce.