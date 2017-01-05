UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 5 NSI NV :
* New 10 year lease confirmed
* New lease retroactively commences on Dec 1, 2016
* Savills advised co in this transaction Source text: bit.ly/2hTn7Ox Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: