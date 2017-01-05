Jan 5 Michelin :

* Launches an offering of non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds due 2022 for $400 million

* May be increased up to $500 million if the increase option is exercised in full.

* Michelin intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance of the bonds for general corporate purposes

* Bonds will have a nominal value of $200,000 per Bond and will not bear interest

* Bonds will be issued at an issue price of 98% to 100% of their nominal value, corresponding to an annual gross yield to maturity of 0% to 0.40%, on January 10, 2017, the expected settlement date of the Bonds

* Bonds will be redeemed at par on January 10, 2022

* Initial conversion price (the "Initial Conversion Price") will represent an issue premium of 23% to 28% over a Michelin Share Reference Price

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: