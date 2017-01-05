Jan 5 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd

* total sales volume of group for month of december 2016 reached 108,230 units

* board set group's sales volume target for year of 2017 at 1 million units, representing an increase of around 31% over 2016

* group's exports volume was 1,382 units in december 2016, up around 70%