Jan 5 Johnson Service Group Plc

* Results for year from continuing textile rental business are expected to be slightly ahead of current market expectations.

* This reflects both organic growth, ahead of anticipated levels, and synergy benefits following recent acquisitions.

* Net debt to ebitda (excluding rental stock depreciation) as at 31 december 2016 is expected to be less than 2.0x, a key area of focus for management.