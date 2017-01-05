Jan 5 Costain Group Plc

* Has secured a place on Transport for London's Surface Transport Major Projects Framework (the 'Framework'), which covers the delivery, upgrade and maintenance of bridges, tunnels and highways across Londoon.

* Costain is one of three suppliers for the four-year Framework, which is valued at up to £500m in total

* Framework may be extended by two years at TFL's discretion