PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 5 Costain Group Plc
* Has secured a place on Transport for London's Surface Transport Major Projects Framework (the 'Framework'), which covers the delivery, upgrade and maintenance of bridges, tunnels and highways across Londoon.
* Costain is one of three suppliers for the four-year Framework, which is valued at up to £500m in total
* Framework may be extended by two years at TFL's discretion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
