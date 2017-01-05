(Corrects headline to show that Solenta deal and placing are
separate transactions)
Jan 5 Fastjet Plc :
* Proposed placing to raise gross proceeds of not less than
us$28.8m
* Issue price of 16.3 pence per share is a c.2 pct discount
to closing price on Jan. 4, 2017
* Conditional agreement with Solenta for provision and
operation of three wet-leased aircraft on a full ACMI basis,
supply other services over next 5 yrs
* Has agreed to issue Solenta c.95.6 mln new ordinary shares
to acquire a Solenta group SPV
* SPV will own right to enter into three ordinary course
wet-leases and to receive discounts to value of $19.2 mln on
future cost of services provided by Solenta
* Agreement will see Solenta becoming a c.28 pct shareholder
in fastjet
* Solenta will have right to nominate two directors to board
of fastjet
