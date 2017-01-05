BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 5 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd
* discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of Securities Of China Construction Bank Corporation
* disposed on-market a total of 9.6 million CCB shares in a series of transactions conducted during 20 december 2016 to 29 december
* disposal for aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately hk$55.4 million(excluding transaction costs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S