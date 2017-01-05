UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd :
* Certain subsidiaries in PRC unable to repay certain borrowings of about RMB105.0 million
* Unable to repay certain borrowings that have fallen due and resulted in defaults in repayments
* Currently assessing impact of inability to repay and any potential default on other borrowings
* Defaults may further trigger cross-default of other borrowings, which may in turn impact financial position of group
* Recently discovered Xinhua Co., a unit , provided corporate guarantees in favour of cos not within group, for about RMB196.5 million
* Received two judgement letters issued by PRC courts ordering Xinhua Co be jointly liable to repay about RMB15.5 million and RMB0.3 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources