BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 5 Acacia Research Corp :
* Acacia subsidiary signs patent license agreement with Ericsson Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
* Acacia Research Corp - Cellular Communications Equipment Llc subsidiary has signed a patent license agreement with Ericsson Inc
* Acacia Research Corp - agreement resolves litigation that was pending in united states district court for eastern district of Texas. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement