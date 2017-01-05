BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 5 Amazon.Com Inc :
* Amazon - prime members can voice-order their next meal through amazon restaurants on their alexa-enabled devices including amazon echo and echo dot
* amazon.com inc - new alexa skill allows customers to reorder from any restaurant available on amazon restaruants in more than 20 cities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement