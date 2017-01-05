BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 mln private placement
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement
Jan 5 Archrock Inc
* Jan 4 audit committee determined Co's financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2015,2014,2013,each quarter of 2014,2015,no longer be relied upon
* There were material errors relating to application of percentage-of-completion accounting principles to EPC contracts-SEC filing
* Excluding expenses related to restatement and related investigation, Co does not expect restatement to affect 2016 financial statements
* It is not anticipated that archrock partners, l.p. Will be impacted by restatement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juster to be deputy assistant to president for international economic affairs
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings