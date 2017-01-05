BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 mln private placement
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement
Jan 5 Prometic Life Sciences Inc :
* Prometic reacquires plasminogen rights from Hematech
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - regains 100 pct ownership of profits from future sales of plasminogen for congenital deficiency
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - hematech continues to hold taiwanese rights to ppps as cmo supplier to prometic
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - consideration for acquiring rights included issuance of 1.7 million shares of prometic to Hematech
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - amended its licensing agreement originally entered into with Hematech Biotherapeutics Inc in May 2012
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - consideration included payment of mid-single digit royalty as well as other non-cash considerations to license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juster to be deputy assistant to president for international economic affairs
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings