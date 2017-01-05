Jan 5 Close Brothers Group Plc :

* Issuance of Tier 2 capital

* To issue about 150 mln stg of subordinated debt which would qualify as Tier 2 capital

* CET1 and total capital ratios remain comfortably ahead of minimum requirements

* Says performance in November and December has continued to progress well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)