Jan 5 Mars One Ventures AG :

* Mars One Ventures AG - today confirms its short term mission and business plans for 2017

* Says in Dec 2016, a 6 million euros ($6.30 million)investment from world stock & bond trade limited was announced of which a first of six equal batches will be received end of Jan 2017