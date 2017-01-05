UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Eminence Entreprise :
* Group disposed on-market of total of 3.5 million CCB shares conducted on 30 dec 2016, at an average price of HK$5.91 per CCB share
* Gross sale proceeds of disposal is approximately HK$20.6 million, which is receivable in cash on settlement
* As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognize a gain of approximately HK$3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources