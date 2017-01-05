BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 5 Sino Land Co Ltd :
* Sino Land-award Of Tender For The Development And Operation Of Hong Kong Ocean Park Fullerton Hotel
* Parkland received tender award confirmation from OPC for project
* Project costs, being total capital commitment of Parkland in project, are estimated to be approximately HK$3 billion
* Parkland intends to fund project costs by way of shareholders' loans and/or bank financing
* Project involves planning, design, financing, construction, development, operation, management and maintenance of hong kong ocean park fullerton hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S