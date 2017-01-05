Jan 5 Sino Land Co Ltd :

* Sino Land-award Of Tender For The Development And Operation Of Hong Kong Ocean Park Fullerton Hotel

* Parkland received tender award confirmation from OPC for project

* Project costs, being total capital commitment of Parkland in project, are estimated to be approximately HK$3 billion

* Parkland intends to fund project costs by way of shareholders' loans and/or bank financing

* Project involves planning, design, financing, construction, development, operation, management and maintenance of hong kong ocean park fullerton hotel