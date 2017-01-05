Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Power Solutions International Inc :
* Power solutions - determined company's previously issued consolidated financial statements for fiscal year ended december 31, 2015 should be restated
* Power solutions - determined co's previously issued financial statements for second, third and fourth fiscal quarters of fy 2015 should be restated
* Power solutions international inc - determined co's previously issued financial statements for fiscal quarter ended march 31, 2016 should be restated
* Power solutions international - anticipates that it will file restated financial statements covering affected fiscal periods as soon as practicable
* Power solutions international - anticipated adjustments are expected to reduce net sales previously recognized in second, third, fourth qtrs of 2015
* Power solutions international inc - sec's enforcement staff informed company that it was conducting an investigation
* Power solutions international inc - sec has issued a subpoena requiring production of documents and information
* Power solutions international inc - believes focus of inquiry concerns, among other things on revenue recognition practices Source text bit.ly/2hVLHN3 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S