BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
Jan 5 Singapore Medical Group Ltd
* SMG International (Vietnam) Pte. Ltd. entered into conditional subscription agreement with Cityclinic Asia Investments
* Subscription represents oppurtunity for group to expand and diversify its businesses and operations into Vietnam market
* Consideration payable by SMGIV for subscription shares will be an aggregate of usd1.6 million
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors