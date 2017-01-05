Jan 5 Mastek Ltd :

* Says Digility Inc., the US entity of Mastek Limited, acquires TAISTech

* Says TAISTech executive leadership team, led by Kapil Malik and Aman Bedi, will continue to run operations as a unit of Digility Inc

* Says post the demerger of Majesco, Mastek has been allocating capital to expand its reach in geographies, markets and capabilities