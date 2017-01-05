Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - net capital budget of $105 million in 2017
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - 2017 net capital budget is designed to achieve production growth of over 10 pct
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - 2017 net capital budget incorporates forward pricing expectations of approximately $55.80/bbl WTI and $2.72/gj AECO
* Sees 2017 average daily production 33,500 boe/d
* Sees 2017 exit production 35,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S