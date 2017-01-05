Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - co entered into amendment agreement dated Jan 3, 2017, and effective Jan 1, 2017, with Hillair Capital Investments
* Staffing 360 Solutions - refinanced aggregate amount of $2.7 million of indebtedness, extending all amortization payments for Hillair's debt to Oct 1, 2018
* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - amended debentures have an 8% interest rate, with no interest payments due until october 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S