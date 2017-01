Jan 5 BAM Groep :

* Has been appointed to a new major projects capital procurement framework by Staffordshire County Council

* Has been appointed for schemes valued at 9 million pounds ($11.07 million) and above

* Council's initial assessment is that this will produce around 30 million to 60 million pounds of schemes over framework's four year term