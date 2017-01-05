BRIEF-Suntec REIT says qtrly net property income down 2.9 pct
* Distributable income of s$66.1 million for period 1 october to 31 december 2016 which was 4.9% lower
Jan 5 Provecta IT SA :
* Signs a cooperation agreement with GL Business Connection Hongkong Limited (GL Business Connection Hongkong) and JUH'76 Ltd
* Parties will cooperate on introducing onto the Polish market electric vehicles and charging systems from China
* GL Business Connection Hongkong through its framework agreement with BAIC International Development Co., which specialises in production of vehicles with electric drive, has rights to represent BJEV brand in Poland
* As a part of the cooperation agreement the parties will undertake activities in order to sell and hire BJEV products
* Provecta IT's participation in the project will allow to implement the company's IT solutions related to the management of an electrical vehicle fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says contract value is 135 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jPbp57) Further company coverage:
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings