Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Apple Inc :
* Apple Inc - announced that App Store welcomed 2017 with its busiest single day ever on New Year's day
* In 2016 alone, developers earned over $20 billion, up over 40 percent from 2015
* Apple Inc - $240 million in customer purchases makes Jan. 1, 2017 App Store's busiest day ever
* Customers purchases from App Store topping $3 billion in December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S