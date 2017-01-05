Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Prototype formulation development for jnp-0301 is underway, with ind-enabling studies planned for 2017
* Company expects to initiate definitive sheep studies by year-end 2017 for jnp-0301
* Juniper pharmaceuticals inc- sheep studies could potentially enable an ind submission in first half of 2018 for jnp-0301 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S